Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3163 Cafeto Drive

3163 Cafeto Drive · (925) 420-9094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3163 Cafeto Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Northgate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3163 Cafeto Drive · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2133 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walnut Creek, Northgate Neighborhood. Available NOW! - **In accordance with county Covid-19 shelter orders, we are able to show the property in person, by appointment only, to not more than 2 persons from the same household per appointment**

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northgate neighborhood. Kitchen recently updated with new granite counter, new sink, new faucet, and new dishwasher. Fully landscaped front yard maintained by gardener. Interior features newly refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen flooring, newer double ovens & electric cook-top. Freshly painted throughout. Separate Living Room, Dining Room, & Family Room with/bar area. Large sliding doors to backyard from FR & Master. Double-sided wood-burning fireplace in LR/DR. Blinds on windows. Spacious master bedroom, large closet with closet organizer, Master bath with dual sinks. Very large backyard with patio, raised garden bed, storage shed, and an abundance of mature fruit trees: Apple, tangerine, orange, fig, persimmon (2), grapefruit, lemon, pomegranate, kumquat & peach! If you like fresh fruit, you will love this yard. Property Owner prunes and maintains trees. Central heating and air-conditioning. 2 car garage with garage door opener, and washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance required. Action 1 Property Management. Shown by appointment only: Request an appointment time here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3163-cafeto-drive

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3163 Cafeto Drive have any available units?
3163 Cafeto Drive has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 3163 Cafeto Drive have?
Some of 3163 Cafeto Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3163 Cafeto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3163 Cafeto Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 Cafeto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3163 Cafeto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 3163 Cafeto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3163 Cafeto Drive does offer parking.
Does 3163 Cafeto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3163 Cafeto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 Cafeto Drive have a pool?
No, 3163 Cafeto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3163 Cafeto Drive have accessible units?
No, 3163 Cafeto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 Cafeto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3163 Cafeto Drive has units with dishwashers.
