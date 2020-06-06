Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walnut Creek, Northgate Neighborhood. Available NOW! - **In accordance with county Covid-19 shelter orders, we are able to show the property in person, by appointment only, to not more than 2 persons from the same household per appointment**



Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northgate neighborhood. Kitchen recently updated with new granite counter, new sink, new faucet, and new dishwasher. Fully landscaped front yard maintained by gardener. Interior features newly refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen flooring, newer double ovens & electric cook-top. Freshly painted throughout. Separate Living Room, Dining Room, & Family Room with/bar area. Large sliding doors to backyard from FR & Master. Double-sided wood-burning fireplace in LR/DR. Blinds on windows. Spacious master bedroom, large closet with closet organizer, Master bath with dual sinks. Very large backyard with patio, raised garden bed, storage shed, and an abundance of mature fruit trees: Apple, tangerine, orange, fig, persimmon (2), grapefruit, lemon, pomegranate, kumquat & peach! If you like fresh fruit, you will love this yard. Property Owner prunes and maintains trees. Central heating and air-conditioning. 2 car garage with garage door opener, and washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance required. Action 1 Property Management. Shown by appointment only: Request an appointment time here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3163-cafeto-drive



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518535)