Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:42 PM

Ygnacio Village

1295 Homestead Ave · (971) 407-5699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94598

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 46 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$2,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 01 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 13 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ygnacio Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
carport
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Relaxation, elegance and convenience collide to make Ygnacio Village a truly special place to call home. Our beautifully designed Walnut Creek apartment homes feature expansive living spaces, private patios and balconies, stylish gourmet kitchens and wood burning fireplaces. When you make Ygnacio Village your home, you’ll enjoy sunny days lounging beside the sparkling swimming pool, weekend afternoons exploring the natural beauty of nearby Shell Ridge and Iron Horse Trail and fun-filled evenings experiencing the vibrant dining and nightlife scene of Walnut Creek. With added perks like professional on-site management, covered parking, on-site laundry and a convenient location near BART and major freeways, Ygnacio Village takes apartment living to the next level.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Deposit-Up to two months rent. Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ygnacio Village have any available units?
Ygnacio Village has 4 units available starting at $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does Ygnacio Village have?
Some of Ygnacio Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ygnacio Village currently offering any rent specials?
Ygnacio Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ygnacio Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Ygnacio Village is pet friendly.
Does Ygnacio Village offer parking?
Yes, Ygnacio Village offers parking.
Does Ygnacio Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ygnacio Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ygnacio Village have a pool?
Yes, Ygnacio Village has a pool.
Does Ygnacio Village have accessible units?
No, Ygnacio Village does not have accessible units.
Does Ygnacio Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ygnacio Village has units with dishwashers.
