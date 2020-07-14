Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry carport e-payments hot tub online portal

Relaxation, elegance and convenience collide to make Ygnacio Village a truly special place to call home. Our beautifully designed Walnut Creek apartment homes feature expansive living spaces, private patios and balconies, stylish gourmet kitchens and wood burning fireplaces. When you make Ygnacio Village your home, you’ll enjoy sunny days lounging beside the sparkling swimming pool, weekend afternoons exploring the natural beauty of nearby Shell Ridge and Iron Horse Trail and fun-filled evenings experiencing the vibrant dining and nightlife scene of Walnut Creek. With added perks like professional on-site management, covered parking, on-site laundry and a convenient location near BART and major freeways, Ygnacio Village takes apartment living to the next level.