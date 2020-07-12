/
downtown walnut creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
105 Apartments for rent in Downtown Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
89 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,943
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
929 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,991
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1315 Alma Avenue #266
1315 Alma Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
751 sqft
Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease! - Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1743 Carmel Drive
1743 Carmel Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
960 sqft
Darling 2 bed 2 baths upstairs corner unit with brand new laminate and hardwood flooring through-out. This spacious unit kitchen includes a brand new dishwasher, double oven, and a wine fridge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1262 Carmel Ct
1262 Carmel Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
728 sqft
Judy Y Wang - 510-304-3685 - Excellent downtown location. Walk to Broadway Plaza, library, shops, restaurants. Nice updated unit on 2nd floor. Only 4 units in this building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Holcomb Court
19 Holcomb Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Spacious one bedroom/one bath condo in Walnut Creek - Newly remodeled spacious one bed/one bath apartment in Walnut Creek. All new paint throughout, new floors, new lighting, all new kitchen cabinets/counter tops and new bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1890 Almond Avenue
1890 Almond Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1890 Almond Avenue in Walnut Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Cole Ave
1800 Cole Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1251 sqft
**Up to two Months Rent Free to Qualified Applicant**1800 Cole #3 is a lovely home it is roomy and spacious with two bedrooms, and one and one half baths. Lots of living areas, there is the formal living room, dining area and generous sized loft.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Walnut Creek
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
Last updated July 10 at 10:20am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Last updated July 10 at 07:54am
3 Units Available
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
