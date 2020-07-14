All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

The Windsor

2383 N Main St · (510) 296-3887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Windsor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule an In-Person Private Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per adult
Deposit: $500 (1 Bedroom), $600 (2 Bedroom) - On Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50.00
Storage Details: Storage onsite additional $75 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Windsor have any available units?
The Windsor has 7 units available starting at $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does The Windsor have?
Some of The Windsor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Windsor currently offering any rent specials?
The Windsor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Windsor pet-friendly?
Yes, The Windsor is pet friendly.
Does The Windsor offer parking?
Yes, The Windsor offers parking.
Does The Windsor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Windsor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Windsor have a pool?
Yes, The Windsor has a pool.
Does The Windsor have accessible units?
Yes, The Windsor has accessible units.
Does The Windsor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Windsor has units with dishwashers.
