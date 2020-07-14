The Windsor

2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Downtown Walnut Creek
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 7
$2,300
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft
Unit 331 · Avail. Jul 24
$2,350
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft
Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 20
$2,799
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule an In-Person Private Tour? Call or email us today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)