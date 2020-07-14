Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. The Mercer is custom made for those who like to live on the lavish side. Each apartment home has been crafted with dream-home amenities. But a great apartment is only as good as its location. With one of the most walkable neighborhoods around, The Mercer is mere blocks from the BART, the Lesher Center and the retail mecca known as Broadway Plaza. At The Mercer, it's never been so easy to live well. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)