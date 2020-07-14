All apartments in Walnut Creek
Mercer
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Mercer

1655 N California Blvd · (510) 298-1871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1.5 Months Free on Select Apartment Homes
Location

1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 436 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 893 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. now

$3,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. Jul 29

$3,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mercer.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. The Mercer is custom made for those who like to live on the lavish side. Each apartment home has been crafted with dream-home amenities. But a great apartment is only as good as its location. With one of the most walkable neighborhoods around, The Mercer is mere blocks from the BART, the Lesher Center and the retail mecca known as Broadway Plaza. At The Mercer, it's never been so easy to live well. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mercer have any available units?
Mercer has 5 units available starting at $3,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does Mercer have?
Some of Mercer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mercer currently offering any rent specials?
Mercer is offering the following rent specials: 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartment Homes
Is Mercer pet-friendly?
Yes, Mercer is pet friendly.
Does Mercer offer parking?
Yes, Mercer offers parking.
Does Mercer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mercer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mercer have a pool?
Yes, Mercer has a pool.
Does Mercer have accessible units?
No, Mercer does not have accessible units.
Does Mercer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mercer has units with dishwashers.
