Amenities
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek. Creekside Terrace is only minutes away from Broadway Plaza, walking distance to Kaiser, and Downtown Walnut Creek, along with easy access to freeways and BART. Creekside Terrace apartment homes feature recently upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes, *granite counter tops, *new kitchen cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances.The community offers two sparkling pools, reserved parking space, private patios and more!