Creekside Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 PM

Creekside Terrace

1390 Creekside Dr · (925) 905-8780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 66R · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 26R · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32R · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 31 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 57 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek. Creekside Terrace is only minutes away from Broadway Plaza, walking distance to Kaiser, and Downtown Walnut Creek, along with easy access to freeways and BART. Creekside Terrace apartment homes feature recently upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes, *granite counter tops, *new kitchen cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances.The community offers two sparkling pools, reserved parking space, private patios and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per person
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: One reserved parking space per unit.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside Terrace have any available units?
Creekside Terrace has 10 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekside Terrace have?
Some of Creekside Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Creekside Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does Creekside Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Terrace offers parking.
Does Creekside Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creekside Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Creekside Terrace has a pool.
Does Creekside Terrace have accessible units?
No, Creekside Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside Terrace has units with dishwashers.
