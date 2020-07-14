Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments online portal

Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek. Creekside Terrace is only minutes away from Broadway Plaza, walking distance to Kaiser, and Downtown Walnut Creek, along with easy access to freeways and BART. Creekside Terrace apartment homes feature recently upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes, *granite counter tops, *new kitchen cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances.The community offers two sparkling pools, reserved parking space, private patios and more!