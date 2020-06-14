Apartment List
/
CA
/
walnut creek
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

95 Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA with garage

Walnut Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
7 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
95 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,589
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
1710 Comstock Drive
1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
2302 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1858 san miguel drive,
1858 San Miguel Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
wm apartments - Property Id: 244992 lovely luxury very lightsome apartment, PRIVATE GARAGE, with opener, for one car, thick elegant carpet, second floor unit in homey building, far from street, quiet, small, complex, walking distance to downtown,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
3163 Cafeto Drive
3163 Cafeto Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2133 sqft
Walnut Creek, Northgate Neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1436 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
2883 Brian Ranch
2883 Brian Ranch Court, Walnut Creek, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
2889 sqft
Available 07/31/20 Spacious Executive Home for Lease! Work From Home! - Property Id: 293959 Beautiful Walnut Creek Northgate home w/plenty of space to work from home! The home is centrally located, many of the Bay Area's most popular destinations

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1315 Alma Ave
1315 Alma Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
619 sqft
GREAT LOCATION 1 bed 1 bath property walking distance to downtown. Montecito complex offers a concierge service, gated garage, gym/exercise facility and relaxing outdoor fountain for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
2321 San Juan Ave
2321 San Juan Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
823 sqft
Open floor plan, featuring all new stainless steel appliances. This 2 bed/1 bath duplex has an attached garage with washer/dryer, charming front courtyard and private rear deck. Short walk to BART, downtown restaurants, shops, parks and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Walnut Creek
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3173 Wayside Plaza #110
3173 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1021 sqft
Beautiful Condo - Luxury condo penthouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, reserved parking, quiet, top floor, end-building location.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
4414 Prairie Willow Ct.
4414 Prairie Willow Court, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1917 sqft
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Tice Valley
1 Unit Available
705 Chives
705 Chives Way, Castle Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2011 sqft
Heather Kelly - 925-323-2025 - Newer construction Pulte Trellis Development single family home with 2 car attached garage. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook or media area. Kitchen, dinning and family room combo and 1/2 bath.
City Guide for Walnut Creek, CA

This song goes out to a good friend of mine /He lives life to the fullest, (yeah) every single day /Down in Oakland /I'm gonna find them /I'm gonna get them -- From "Down in Oakland" by the Transplants

Walnut Creek is in the East Bay part of the San Francisco Bay Area, just 15 minutes away from Oakland in Northern California. It serves its purpose as an Oakland suburb for those who want to work in a big city but live in a smaller area. If living life to the fullest sounds good to you, check out the rental options here before you decide whether you want to join the growing number of residents who call Walnut Creek home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWalnut Creek 3 BedroomsWalnut Creek Accessible ApartmentsWalnut Creek Apartments under $1,800Walnut Creek Apartments under $2,000
Walnut Creek Apartments under $2,200Walnut Creek Apartments with BalconyWalnut Creek Apartments with GarageWalnut Creek Apartments with GymWalnut Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWalnut Creek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWalnut Creek Apartments with Parking
Walnut Creek Apartments with PoolWalnut Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerWalnut Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWalnut Creek Furnished ApartmentsWalnut Creek Pet Friendly PlacesWalnut Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco