95 Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA with garage
This song goes out to a good friend of mine /He lives life to the fullest, (yeah) every single day /Down in Oakland /I'm gonna find them /I'm gonna get them -- From "Down in Oakland" by the Transplants
Walnut Creek is in the East Bay part of the San Francisco Bay Area, just 15 minutes away from Oakland in Northern California. It serves its purpose as an Oakland suburb for those who want to work in a big city but live in a smaller area. If living life to the fullest sounds good to you, check out the rental options here before you decide whether you want to join the growing number of residents who call Walnut Creek home. See more
Walnut Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.