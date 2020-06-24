Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access online portal

Find a sense of community at Ivy Hill apartments located in the heart of Walnut Creek, CA. These apartments put you in the midst of all that this vibrant downtown area has to offer. Spend time with family and friends at local eateries nearby like the Cheesecake Factory and shopping centers such as Broadway Plaza within steps from Ivy Hill. If you are looking for an easy commute, you will appreciate the easy access to public transportation as well as the I-680.Designed with all of the essential amenities in mind, each of our one and two-bedroom apartment homes come standard with electric kitchens, large walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Whether you want to unwind by the pool, entertain guests in the clubhouse, or break a sweat in the cardio room - it's all right outside your door. These Walnut Creek Apartments have been designed to complement the way you live - come see for yourself. Contact our leasing professionals today to learn more!