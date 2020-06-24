All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like Ivy Hill.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Ivy Hill

1700 Botelho Dr · (925) 526-7851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive One Month FREE, $99 Deposit + Waived App Fees!* *select units, on approved credit.
Location

1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$3,293

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 26

$3,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$3,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ivy Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
online portal
Find a sense of community at Ivy Hill apartments located in the heart of Walnut Creek, CA. These apartments put you in the midst of all that this vibrant downtown area has to offer. Spend time with family and friends at local eateries nearby like the Cheesecake Factory and shopping centers such as Broadway Plaza within steps from Ivy Hill. If you are looking for an easy commute, you will appreciate the easy access to public transportation as well as the I-680.Designed with all of the essential amenities in mind, each of our one and two-bedroom apartment homes come standard with electric kitchens, large walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Whether you want to unwind by the pool, entertain guests in the clubhouse, or break a sweat in the cardio room - it's all right outside your door. These Walnut Creek Apartments have been designed to complement the way you live - come see for yourself. Contact our leasing professionals today to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ivy Hill have any available units?
Ivy Hill has 10 units available starting at $2,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does Ivy Hill have?
Some of Ivy Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ivy Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Ivy Hill is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive One Month FREE, $99 Deposit + Waived App Fees!* *select units, on approved credit.
Is Ivy Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Ivy Hill is pet friendly.
Does Ivy Hill offer parking?
Yes, Ivy Hill offers parking.
Does Ivy Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ivy Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ivy Hill have a pool?
Yes, Ivy Hill has a pool.
Does Ivy Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Ivy Hill has accessible units.
Does Ivy Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ivy Hill has units with dishwashers.
