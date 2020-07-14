Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Boutique apartment living at its finest, Carmel House offers you a quality and convenient lifestyle with newly updated and renovated apartment homes where you can retreat to privacy, express your style and celebrate your success. You will find spacious, elegantly styled one and two bedroom apartments to choose from. Live at the center of the action in this downtown location. Carmel House apartments are located in the quaint yet trendy town of Walnut Creek, one of the Bay Area’s most elegant neighborhoods. It is situated on Carmel Drive and adjacent to the Ironhorse Trail yet close enough to walk to Bart.