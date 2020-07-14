All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Carmel House

1756 Carmel Dr · (925) 406-3016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5124 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 7310 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 7211 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carmel House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Boutique apartment living at its finest, Carmel House offers you a quality and convenient lifestyle with newly updated and renovated apartment homes where you can retreat to privacy, express your style and celebrate your success. You will find spacious, elegantly styled one and two bedroom apartments to choose from. Live at the center of the action in this downtown location. Carmel House apartments are located in the quaint yet trendy town of Walnut Creek, one of the Bay Area’s most elegant neighborhoods. It is situated on Carmel Drive and adjacent to the Ironhorse Trail yet close enough to walk to Bart.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: 40lb weight limit
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $25 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Carport: 1 Per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carmel House have any available units?
Carmel House has 5 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does Carmel House have?
Some of Carmel House's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carmel House currently offering any rent specials?
Carmel House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carmel House pet-friendly?
Yes, Carmel House is pet friendly.
Does Carmel House offer parking?
Yes, Carmel House offers parking.
Does Carmel House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carmel House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carmel House have a pool?
Yes, Carmel House has a pool.
Does Carmel House have accessible units?
No, Carmel House does not have accessible units.
Does Carmel House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carmel House has units with dishwashers.
