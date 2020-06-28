All apartments in Vista
966 Lupine Hills Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:52 PM

966 Lupine Hills Drive

966 Lupine Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

966 Lupine Hills Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Shadowridge Glen community. Beautifully upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, flat top electric stove, and tile backsplash. Living room has a fireplace and tile flooring. Guest bathroom has extra linen cabinets built in. Washer and dryer are included. Small patio off the living area. Community has pool and spa! Very close to Thibodo Park. Easy access to shopping and restaurants, and Hwy-78. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available 10/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 966 Lupine Hills Drive have any available units?
966 Lupine Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 966 Lupine Hills Drive have?
Some of 966 Lupine Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 966 Lupine Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
966 Lupine Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 966 Lupine Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 966 Lupine Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 966 Lupine Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 966 Lupine Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 966 Lupine Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 966 Lupine Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 966 Lupine Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 966 Lupine Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 966 Lupine Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 966 Lupine Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 966 Lupine Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 966 Lupine Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
