Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

943 Marlin Drive Available 06/21/19 Sweet Vista Condo - Beautifully Updated! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Perfect condo in a great location with natural green belt space beyond back deck. Attached 1 car garage.Owners just recently upgraded the kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful neutral two-toned paint, Appliances include Refrigerator (as-is) dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer (as-is). Beautiful quartz countertops and tile backsplash in the kitchen. Large deck off the living room. Walking distance to school, shopping, library, and transportation. Well maintained community offers ample guest parking, community pool, spa, and basketball court. Don't miss this opportunity!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,988.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Stove

Dryer (AS-IS)

Washer (AS-IS)

Fire Place

Patio

2 Story

Living Room

Hardwood floors

1 Car Garage

Carport Parking

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Beaumont Elementary School

Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/943-Marlin-Drive--Vista-CA-92084-1873/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



