Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

943 Marlin Drive

943 Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

943 Marlin Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
943 Marlin Drive Available 06/21/19 Sweet Vista Condo - Beautifully Updated! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Perfect condo in a great location with natural green belt space beyond back deck. Attached 1 car garage.Owners just recently upgraded the kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful neutral two-toned paint, Appliances include Refrigerator (as-is) dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer (as-is). Beautiful quartz countertops and tile backsplash in the kitchen. Large deck off the living room. Walking distance to school, shopping, library, and transportation. Well maintained community offers ample guest parking, community pool, spa, and basketball court. Don't miss this opportunity!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,988.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Dryer (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Patio
2 Story
Living Room
Hardwood floors
1 Car Garage
Carport Parking
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Beaumont Elementary School
Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/943-Marlin-Drive--Vista-CA-92084-1873/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4925396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

