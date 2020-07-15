Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COZY 3 BEDROOM IN VISTA, RV AND BOAT PARKING! 934 Rose Drive - Available June 17th!



Call Real Property Management now to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Vista! Home is located on a large lot with plenty of space for that RV or Boat with dump station and cleanout!

The home has tile and carpeted flooring, fireplace in living room and an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy having air conditioner during the warm summer days! Owner provides a gas stove and dishwasher. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain landscape.Pet allowed with owner approval and additional $500.00 deposit.



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,185.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no co-signers

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice



(RLNE4887196)