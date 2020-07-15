All apartments in Vista
934 ROSE DRIVE

934 Rose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

934 Rose Dr, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COZY 3 BEDROOM IN VISTA, RV AND BOAT PARKING! 934 Rose Drive - Available June 17th!

Call Real Property Management now to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Vista! Home is located on a large lot with plenty of space for that RV or Boat with dump station and cleanout!
The home has tile and carpeted flooring, fireplace in living room and an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy having air conditioner during the warm summer days! Owner provides a gas stove and dishwasher. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain landscape.Pet allowed with owner approval and additional $500.00 deposit.

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,185.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no co-signers
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice

(RLNE4887196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 ROSE DRIVE have any available units?
934 ROSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 ROSE DRIVE have?
Some of 934 ROSE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 ROSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
934 ROSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 ROSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 ROSE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 934 ROSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 934 ROSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 934 ROSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 ROSE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 ROSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 934 ROSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 934 ROSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 934 ROSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 934 ROSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 ROSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
