851 Raintree Place

Amenities
Please DO NOT CALL. Please e-mail your information and availability to propertymanagement@ardentre.com or TEXT to 760-637-1846
Move in 10/1!
Fully renovated and spacious twin home with attached garage, walking distance to Vista Village. Feels like a detached home; upgrades include, New Roof, New Windows, New Furnace, New Hot Water Tank, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Flooring, New Paint, New Garage Door, New Interior/Exterior Doors, New Lighting. Stainless Steel appliances include Stove, Fridge, D/W, and Micro. Pet Friendly with approval