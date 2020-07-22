All apartments in Vista
851 Raintree Place
851 Raintree Place

851 Raintree Place · No Longer Available
Location

851 Raintree Place, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please DO NOT CALL. Please e-mail your information and availability to propertymanagement@ardentre.com or TEXT to 760-637-1846
Move in 10/1!

Fully renovated and spacious twin home with attached garage, walking distance to Vista Village. Feels like a detached home; upgrades include, New Roof, New Windows, New Furnace, New Hot Water Tank, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Flooring, New Paint, New Garage Door, New Interior/Exterior Doors, New Lighting. Stainless Steel appliances include Stove, Fridge, D/W, and Micro. Pet Friendly with approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Raintree Place have any available units?
851 Raintree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Raintree Place have?
Some of 851 Raintree Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Raintree Place currently offering any rent specials?
851 Raintree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Raintree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Raintree Place is pet friendly.
Does 851 Raintree Place offer parking?
Yes, 851 Raintree Place offers parking.
Does 851 Raintree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Raintree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Raintree Place have a pool?
No, 851 Raintree Place does not have a pool.
Does 851 Raintree Place have accessible units?
No, 851 Raintree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Raintree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 Raintree Place has units with dishwashers.
