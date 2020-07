Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST (Possibly Sooner)

2 Bed / 2 Bath

Remodeled and MODERN!

Air Conditioning Included!

Garage Included!

Community Laundry Room

Month to Month Rental

$1,950/Month Rent

$1,500/Deposit or DEPOSIT FREE if Approved by OBLIGO (Low Cost Option to Keep Money in YOUR POCKET!)

Pet Deposit + Pet Rent Upon Pet Approval

$35 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult



Applicant Guidelines:

- 2.5 times monthly rent in verified gross household income preferred ($4,812/month)

- 620 Credit Score or Better Preferred

- No Late Rent Payment History Preferred

- No Eviction History Preferred



Fill out the pre-application questionnaire with Passport Property Management for more info and to be placed on the priority list.