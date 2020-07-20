All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 767 Marsopa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
767 Marsopa Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

767 Marsopa Drive

767 Marsopa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

767 Marsopa Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
767 Marsopa Drive ~ Huge Private Gated Home in Vista, Large Property! - This is a gated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3275 square foot home that was recently remodeled. It features 3 large living rooms/common areas, a large kitchen with a lot of counter space and an island. All bedrooms are very big and have large closets. Garage is located on the back side of the house. Appliances include a fridge, range.

Pets are allowed upon approval by Owner. Tenant pays all utilities except landscaping. This home is a must see!! Downtown Vista is 5 minutes away to convenient shopping and dining.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE3741742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Marsopa Drive have any available units?
767 Marsopa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 767 Marsopa Drive have?
Some of 767 Marsopa Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Marsopa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
767 Marsopa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Marsopa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 Marsopa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 767 Marsopa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 767 Marsopa Drive offers parking.
Does 767 Marsopa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 767 Marsopa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Marsopa Drive have a pool?
No, 767 Marsopa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 767 Marsopa Drive have accessible units?
No, 767 Marsopa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Marsopa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Marsopa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College