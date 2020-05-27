Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

750 Breeze Hill Rd. #94 Available 04/01/20 *Move In Special* Wonderful 3BD/3BA Condo with a Patio and Community Pool and Spa!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

**SPECIAL - $2,500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT** This lovely Condo features 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes all appliances. Off of the patio is a large 2 car garage with tons of storage space! There is laundry room equipped with Washer and Dryer. There is a bedroom and bathroom located downstairs, perfect for guests. The large master upstairs has his/her mirrored closets, ceiling fan, and double sinks. Community offers a wonderful pool and spa. Make this your new home! Call us today to schedule an appointment to view this property 760-434-7373 ext 0.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Evening Lights

Easy Freeway Access

Microwave

Cooktop

Refrigerator

Double Oven

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Patio

Eat in kitchen

2 Story

Dining Area

Family Room

Storage space

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Washer/ Dryer

Gas/ 220 Laundry

Downstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Greenbelt View

Vertical Blinds

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/750-Breeze-Hill-unit-94-Vista-CA-92081-750/



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2142606)