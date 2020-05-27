All apartments in Vista
750 Breeze Hill Rd. #94

750 Breeze Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

750 Breeze Hill Road, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
750 Breeze Hill Rd. #94 Available 04/01/20 *Move In Special* Wonderful 3BD/3BA Condo with a Patio and Community Pool and Spa!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
**SPECIAL - $2,500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT** This lovely Condo features 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes all appliances. Off of the patio is a large 2 car garage with tons of storage space! There is laundry room equipped with Washer and Dryer. There is a bedroom and bathroom located downstairs, perfect for guests. The large master upstairs has his/her mirrored closets, ceiling fan, and double sinks. Community offers a wonderful pool and spa. Make this your new home! Call us today to schedule an appointment to view this property 760-434-7373 ext 0.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Easy Freeway Access
Microwave
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Double Oven
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Patio
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Dining Area
Family Room
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
Gas/ 220 Laundry
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Vertical Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/750-Breeze-Hill-unit-94-Vista-CA-92081-750/

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2142606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

