707 Melrose Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single story 1091 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2 bath house in Vista on corner lot! Ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout the home as well as neutral paint. The spacious living room has natural lighting that leads to the covered patio and fenced in back yard from sliding glass doors. The spacious dine-in kitchen features over-sized cabinets and updated stainless steel appliances. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has a full bath and mirrored closet doors. This home has a 2 car attached garage with a long drive way providing plenty of room for parking. Must see!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 12/2/19

