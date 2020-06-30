All apartments in Vista
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

707 Melrose Place

707 Melrose Place · No Longer Available
Location

707 Melrose Place, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story 1091 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2 bath house in Vista on corner lot! Ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout the home as well as neutral paint. The spacious living room has natural lighting that leads to the covered patio and fenced in back yard from sliding glass doors. The spacious dine-in kitchen features over-sized cabinets and updated stainless steel appliances. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has a full bath and mirrored closet doors. This home has a 2 car attached garage with a long drive way providing plenty of room for parking. Must see!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 12/2/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Melrose Place have any available units?
707 Melrose Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Melrose Place have?
Some of 707 Melrose Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Melrose Place currently offering any rent specials?
707 Melrose Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Melrose Place pet-friendly?
No, 707 Melrose Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 707 Melrose Place offer parking?
Yes, 707 Melrose Place offers parking.
Does 707 Melrose Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Melrose Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Melrose Place have a pool?
No, 707 Melrose Place does not have a pool.
Does 707 Melrose Place have accessible units?
No, 707 Melrose Place does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Melrose Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Melrose Place has units with dishwashers.

