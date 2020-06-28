All apartments in Vista
675 Diamond Way #237
675 Diamond Way #237

675 Diamond Way · No Longer Available
Location

675 Diamond Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Clean Quiet 2nd Level Condo / Move-in Ready! - Bright upper unit condo located in a wonderful hilltop area of the complex with views of a large greenbelt. Very quiet and private location surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping! Nicely remodeled with granite counters in kitchen and bathroom, newer kitchen and bathroom fixtures, neutral paint, and much more! Spacious Master bedroom, 1-car detached garage plus large dedicated parking spot close to unit. Includes Air Conditioning, Fridge, front loading Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher and countertop microwave. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, common area maintenance. Community pool/spa, clubhouse, tennis courts and exercise room! Small pet allowed (40lb maximum), upon approval with additional deposit. Shown by appointment. Move-in requirements: First months rent, $1,695 Security Deposit and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Minimum 12-month lease. Full Details at: rentalsd.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

