675 Diamond Way #237

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Clean Quiet 2nd Level Condo / Move-in Ready! - Bright upper unit condo located in a wonderful hilltop area of the complex with views of a large greenbelt. Very quiet and private location surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping! Nicely remodeled with granite counters in kitchen and bathroom, newer kitchen and bathroom fixtures, neutral paint, and much more! Spacious Master bedroom, 1-car detached garage plus large dedicated parking spot close to unit. Includes Air Conditioning, Fridge, front loading Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher and countertop microwave. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, common area maintenance. Community pool/spa, clubhouse, tennis courts and exercise room! Small pet allowed (40lb maximum), upon approval with additional deposit. Shown by appointment. Move-in requirements: First months rent, $1,695 Security Deposit and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Minimum 12-month lease. Full Details at: rentalsd.com.



(RLNE5125077)