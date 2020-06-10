All apartments in Vista
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

671 Copper Drive

671 Copper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

671 Copper Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this impressive 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental in the quaint community of Vista de Vista Townhomes. - This amazing townhouse is a 1225 sq. ft. Corner Unit with upgrades. Floorplan offers the Lower level with kitchen with new kitchen appliances. Separate dining area. Living room with beautiful, wood burning Fireplace and Built-ins. Half Bathroom. Top Level holds 2 large bedrooms with Jack/Jill Bathroom. Front Patio and Balcony. Attached 2 Car Garage with Full-size Washer & Dryer Included. Convenient guest parking nearby. Community Pool and Spa.

This exceptional location provides residents with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, bus stop and parks. Vista Unified School District (Olive Elementary School, Madison Middle School and Rancho Buena Vista High School).

Located within easy access to Hwy 78, I-15, I-5 freeways and just minutes from the beaches and downtown San Diego.
12 Month Lease. Pets Conditional with Deposit. No Smoking. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History a Must! Residents pay water, gas/electricity and must carry renters insurance.

Call/text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set-up a private tour.

Directions: Melrose North, West on Copper Drive.

(RLNE5234406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 Copper Drive have any available units?
671 Copper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 671 Copper Drive have?
Some of 671 Copper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 Copper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
671 Copper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Copper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 671 Copper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 671 Copper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 671 Copper Drive offers parking.
Does 671 Copper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 Copper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Copper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 671 Copper Drive has a pool.
Does 671 Copper Drive have accessible units?
No, 671 Copper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Copper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 671 Copper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
