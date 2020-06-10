671 Copper Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Don't miss out on this impressive 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental in the quaint community of Vista de Vista Townhomes. - This amazing townhouse is a 1225 sq. ft. Corner Unit with upgrades. Floorplan offers the Lower level with kitchen with new kitchen appliances. Separate dining area. Living room with beautiful, wood burning Fireplace and Built-ins. Half Bathroom. Top Level holds 2 large bedrooms with Jack/Jill Bathroom. Front Patio and Balcony. Attached 2 Car Garage with Full-size Washer & Dryer Included. Convenient guest parking nearby. Community Pool and Spa.



This exceptional location provides residents with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, bus stop and parks. Vista Unified School District (Olive Elementary School, Madison Middle School and Rancho Buena Vista High School).



Located within easy access to Hwy 78, I-15, I-5 freeways and just minutes from the beaches and downtown San Diego.

12 Month Lease. Pets Conditional with Deposit. No Smoking. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History a Must! Residents pay water, gas/electricity and must carry renters insurance.



Call/text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set-up a private tour.



Directions: Melrose North, West on Copper Drive.



(RLNE5234406)