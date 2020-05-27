Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 595 E Bobier Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
595 E Bobier Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
595 E Bobier Dr
595 East Bobier Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
595 East Bobier Drive, Vista, CA 92084
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1 good size room and shared bathroom. All utility included even internet and netflix. If you have pet we will have to check the pet first then make the decision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 595 E Bobier Dr have any available units?
595 E Bobier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 595 E Bobier Dr have?
Some of 595 E Bobier Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 595 E Bobier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
595 E Bobier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 E Bobier Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 E Bobier Dr is pet friendly.
Does 595 E Bobier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 595 E Bobier Dr offers parking.
Does 595 E Bobier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 595 E Bobier Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 E Bobier Dr have a pool?
No, 595 E Bobier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 595 E Bobier Dr have accessible units?
No, 595 E Bobier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 595 E Bobier Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 E Bobier Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street
Vista, CA 92083
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Similar Pages
Vista 1 Bedrooms
Vista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Vista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Escondido, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Tustin, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College