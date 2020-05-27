All apartments in Vista
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:05 PM

501 Spires St

501 Spires Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 Spires Street, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
-Remodeled Kitchen - newer cabinets, granite counter tops, tile floor, stainless steel appliances
** Owner is having new refrigerator delivered prior to move in.
-Remodeled Bathroom - tile shower, tile floors, sinks, toilets and vanity
-Open natural lighting
- Central heating and air conditioning
-Large Fenced in Back yard
-1 car garage, but parking in the driveway and street are allowed
-Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, but tenants responsible for supplying own washer/dryer
-EZ fwy access.

-Close by Schools, Parks, Churches, Shopping Centers

Tenant responsible for all utilities: SDGE, Water, Internet, Cable, Trash
Tenant also responsible for supplying Washer & Dryer

**Information in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenant or tenant's agent to verify.

Verify you qualify prior to submitting your application. https://www.priorityonesd.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Rental-Criteria.pdf

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Spires St have any available units?
501 Spires St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Spires St have?
Some of 501 Spires St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Spires St currently offering any rent specials?
501 Spires St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Spires St pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Spires St is pet friendly.
Does 501 Spires St offer parking?
Yes, 501 Spires St offers parking.
Does 501 Spires St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Spires St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Spires St have a pool?
No, 501 Spires St does not have a pool.
Does 501 Spires St have accessible units?
No, 501 Spires St does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Spires St have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Spires St does not have units with dishwashers.
