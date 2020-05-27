501 Spires St

Amenities
-Remodeled Kitchen - newer cabinets, granite counter tops, tile floor, stainless steel appliances
** Owner is having new refrigerator delivered prior to move in.
-Remodeled Bathroom - tile shower, tile floors, sinks, toilets and vanity
-Open natural lighting
- Central heating and air conditioning
-Large Fenced in Back yard
-1 car garage, but parking in the driveway and street are allowed
-Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, but tenants responsible for supplying own washer/dryer
-EZ fwy access.
-Close by Schools, Parks, Churches, Shopping Centers
Tenant responsible for all utilities: SDGE, Water, Internet, Cable, Trash
Tenant also responsible for supplying Washer & Dryer
**Information in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenant or tenant's agent to verify.
Verify you qualify prior to submitting your application. https://www.priorityonesd.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Rental-Criteria.pdf
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.