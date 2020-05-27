501 Spires St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

-Remodeled Kitchen - newer cabinets, granite counter tops, tile floor, stainless steel appliances

** Owner is having new refrigerator delivered prior to move in.

-Remodeled Bathroom - tile shower, tile floors, sinks, toilets and vanity

-Open natural lighting

- Central heating and air conditioning

-Large Fenced in Back yard

-1 car garage, but parking in the driveway and street are allowed

-Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, but tenants responsible for supplying own washer/dryer

-EZ fwy access.



-Close by Schools, Parks, Churches, Shopping Centers



Tenant responsible for all utilities: SDGE, Water, Internet, Cable, Trash

Tenant also responsible for supplying Washer & Dryer



**Information in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenant or tenant's agent to verify.



Verify you qualify prior to submitting your application. https://www.priorityonesd.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Rental-Criteria.pdf



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.