Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

415 Palm Drive #3 ~ Convenient LARGE One Bedroom Apartment in Vista - This is a lovely upstairs one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a view! Walking distance to Vista's Main Street, near great dining & entertainment. This apartment features a large kitchen, great views of the hills from the large living room and deck, ceiling fan in living room, one car garage (within a two car garage that is shared with another resident).



Utilities include water & trash, tenant pays SDGE. There is a community laundry room on-site.Small pets allowed upon Owner approval. NO AC and NO FRIDGE in this apartment. Appliances do include a dishwasher and new gas range/oven.



This apartment has all new paint, new vinyl flooring in kitchen, dining & bathroom. Carpets are in the living room, hall and bedroom.



Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE4856387)