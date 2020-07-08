All apartments in Vista
415 Palm Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

415 Palm Drive

415 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

415 Palm Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
415 Palm Drive #3 ~ Convenient LARGE One Bedroom Apartment in Vista - This is a lovely upstairs one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a view! Walking distance to Vista's Main Street, near great dining & entertainment. This apartment features a large kitchen, great views of the hills from the large living room and deck, ceiling fan in living room, one car garage (within a two car garage that is shared with another resident).

Utilities include water & trash, tenant pays SDGE. There is a community laundry room on-site.Small pets allowed upon Owner approval. NO AC and NO FRIDGE in this apartment. Appliances do include a dishwasher and new gas range/oven.

This apartment has all new paint, new vinyl flooring in kitchen, dining & bathroom. Carpets are in the living room, hall and bedroom.

Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4856387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Palm Drive have any available units?
415 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Palm Drive have?
Some of 415 Palm Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 415 Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 415 Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 415 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 415 Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 415 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
