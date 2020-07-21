368 Grapevine Road

Amenities

Rental price of $ 2,395. reflects a $100 per month discount to active duty military. Regular, non-military rate is $ 2495. Located in Vista, this 1,413 sqft, 3 bed/2 bathroom single-family home is just a few miles from the HWY 78, HWY 76 & I-5 and is very close to Camp Pendleton for an easy commute! Features beautifully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors throughout, brick fireplace a 2-car garage and a private backyard. Refrigerator/Dishwasher included.Nearby schools include Grapevine Elementary School, Tri-city Christian Schools and Casita Center for Science/Math/Technology. Pets considered depending on size/quantity/breed and additional deposit will be required.W/D Included. Please text Laurie at 760 -637-1846 or e-mail for more information and mention you are interested in the Grapevine Property.