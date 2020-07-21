All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 368 Grapevine Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
368 Grapevine Road
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:50 AM

368 Grapevine Road

368 Grapevine Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

368 Grapevine Road, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon!!

Rental price of $ 2,395. reflects a $100 per month discount to active duty military. Regular, non-military rate is $ 2495. Located in Vista, this 1,413 sqft, 3 bed/2 bathroom single-family home is just a few miles from the HWY 78, HWY 76 & I-5 and is very close to Camp Pendleton for an easy commute! Features beautifully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors throughout, brick fireplace a 2-car garage and a private backyard. Refrigerator/Dishwasher included.Nearby schools include Grapevine Elementary School, Tri-city Christian Schools and Casita Center for Science/Math/Technology. Pets considered depending on size/quantity/breed and additional deposit will be required.W/D Included. Please text Laurie at 760 -637-1846 or e-mail for more information and mention you are interested in the Grapevine Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 Grapevine Road have any available units?
368 Grapevine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 368 Grapevine Road have?
Some of 368 Grapevine Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 Grapevine Road currently offering any rent specials?
368 Grapevine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 Grapevine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 368 Grapevine Road is pet friendly.
Does 368 Grapevine Road offer parking?
Yes, 368 Grapevine Road offers parking.
Does 368 Grapevine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 Grapevine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 Grapevine Road have a pool?
No, 368 Grapevine Road does not have a pool.
Does 368 Grapevine Road have accessible units?
No, 368 Grapevine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 368 Grapevine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 Grapevine Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street
Vista, CA 92083
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College