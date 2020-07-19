All apartments in Vista
340 Penrod Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

340 Penrod Court

340 Penrod Court · No Longer Available
Location

340 Penrod Court, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home! This spacious 4 bedroom house features 2256 sq.ft. with an attached 2-car garage and private, fenced-in backyard with full landscaping included, fire pit & dog-run. All appliances are included. In the heart of Vista, with beautiful views of the city, this home boasts an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and amazing entertaining space. You'll enjoy hosting in your beautiful backyard. Close to everything, this home has it all. Make your showing appointment today to secure this incredible opportunity.
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath home on private cul-de-sac now for rent in Vista!
Spacious living across 2256 sq.ft. with attached 2-car garage and private, fenced-in backyard with full landscaping, fire pit & dog-run!

12-month lease (w/ month-to-month rollover) in this beautiful cul-de-sac home!

Available: March 6th, 2019
Rent: $2,850.00
Security Deposit: $2,850.00
**Owner pays for landscaping

***IF INTERESTED IN SETTING UP A SHOWING APPOINTMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY, PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL RESPONSE TO MARLA@TRUEBLUEPM.COM***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Penrod Court have any available units?
340 Penrod Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Penrod Court have?
Some of 340 Penrod Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Penrod Court currently offering any rent specials?
340 Penrod Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Penrod Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Penrod Court is pet friendly.
Does 340 Penrod Court offer parking?
Yes, 340 Penrod Court offers parking.
Does 340 Penrod Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Penrod Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Penrod Court have a pool?
No, 340 Penrod Court does not have a pool.
Does 340 Penrod Court have accessible units?
No, 340 Penrod Court does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Penrod Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Penrod Court has units with dishwashers.
