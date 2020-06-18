Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

333 N. Melrose Drive Available 07/13/19 333 N. Melrose Drive Unit F ~ Beautifully Upgraded ~ Upstairs Corner Condo - This beautifully remodeled upstairs condo has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, it features a stack washer and dryer, AC, heat, a fireplace, West facing patio allows for a ton of breeze, a community pool, detached one car garage, an assigned parking space, stainless steel appliances and tall vaulted ceilings.



Utilities include water and trash only. Sorry this is a no pet home.



Please drive by and visit the community, call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 for appointment to see inside, Monday - Friday: 9am to 5pm. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for additional availability.



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3792491)