Home
/
Vista, CA
/
333 N. Melrose Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

333 N. Melrose Drive

333 North Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

333 North Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
333 N. Melrose Drive Available 07/13/19 333 N. Melrose Drive Unit F ~ Beautifully Upgraded ~ Upstairs Corner Condo - This beautifully remodeled upstairs condo has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, it features a stack washer and dryer, AC, heat, a fireplace, West facing patio allows for a ton of breeze, a community pool, detached one car garage, an assigned parking space, stainless steel appliances and tall vaulted ceilings.

Utilities include water and trash only. Sorry this is a no pet home.

Please drive by and visit the community, call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 for appointment to see inside, Monday - Friday: 9am to 5pm. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for additional availability.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3792491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 N. Melrose Drive have any available units?
333 N. Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 N. Melrose Drive have?
Some of 333 N. Melrose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 N. Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 N. Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 N. Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 333 N. Melrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 333 N. Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 N. Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 333 N. Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 N. Melrose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 N. Melrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 333 N. Melrose Drive has a pool.
Does 333 N. Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 N. Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 N. Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 N. Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
