All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 331 W. Connecticut Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
331 W. Connecticut Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

331 W. Connecticut Ave

331 West Connecticut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

331 West Connecticut Avenue, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
3BR 2BA Home w/ Attached 2 Car Garage. Tile and Wood Flooring. - Well-kept 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Attractive tile in living areas, and wood flooring in bedrooms. Laundry nook off of kitchen. 2 car finished garage. Low Maintenance yard.

For more information, call Alysia Dale, CalDRE# 02004409 (760) 670-4957

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

(RLNE4825635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 W. Connecticut Ave have any available units?
331 W. Connecticut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 W. Connecticut Ave have?
Some of 331 W. Connecticut Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 W. Connecticut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
331 W. Connecticut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 W. Connecticut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 331 W. Connecticut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 331 W. Connecticut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 331 W. Connecticut Ave offers parking.
Does 331 W. Connecticut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 W. Connecticut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 W. Connecticut Ave have a pool?
No, 331 W. Connecticut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 331 W. Connecticut Ave have accessible units?
No, 331 W. Connecticut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 331 W. Connecticut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 W. Connecticut Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College