325 North Melrose Drive #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Located by Downtown Vista - Located right by the newly redeveloped downtown Vista, which offers a great selection of restaurants, breweries and sprinter station which connects to the coaster. 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo is approx. 1172 square feet. Fireplace. Private patio with additional storage. One car detached garage and one assigned parking space. Refrigerator included, as well as a full-size washer and dryer in unit. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Community offers two pools, spa, and tennis court. Water, trash, and sewer included. Available now.



Pets considered with pet screening and increase to the deposit. Renter's liability insurance is required to keep current throughout the tenancy.



McLain Properties

CalDRE #01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



(RLNE5004327)