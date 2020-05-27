All apartments in Vista
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

325 North Melrose Drive #A

325 N Melrose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

325 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Located by Downtown Vista - Located right by the newly redeveloped downtown Vista, which offers a great selection of restaurants, breweries and sprinter station which connects to the coaster. 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo is approx. 1172 square feet. Fireplace. Private patio with additional storage. One car detached garage and one assigned parking space. Refrigerator included, as well as a full-size washer and dryer in unit. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Community offers two pools, spa, and tennis court. Water, trash, and sewer included. Available now.

Pets considered with pet screening and increase to the deposit. Renter's liability insurance is required to keep current throughout the tenancy.

McLain Properties
CalDRE #01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5004327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 North Melrose Drive #A have any available units?
325 North Melrose Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 North Melrose Drive #A have?
Some of 325 North Melrose Drive #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 North Melrose Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
325 North Melrose Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 North Melrose Drive #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 North Melrose Drive #A is pet friendly.
Does 325 North Melrose Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 325 North Melrose Drive #A offers parking.
Does 325 North Melrose Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 North Melrose Drive #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 North Melrose Drive #A have a pool?
Yes, 325 North Melrose Drive #A has a pool.
Does 325 North Melrose Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 325 North Melrose Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 325 North Melrose Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 North Melrose Drive #A does not have units with dishwashers.
