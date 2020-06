320 Pomelo Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pool

Are you looking to move as soon as possible? Take a tour at the Sunset Springs Apartments. We have a laundry facility on site that is open 24 hours, as well as a pool and jacuzzi. We are located off of Hacienda Dr. and down the street from the Costco Wholesale. I would love to set up an appointment with you to tour our complex and speak about our current availability. If you have any further questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me! Dont forget to ask for Jannine!



Have a great day and hope to see you soon!



Office Hours:

Mon.-Sat. 8:30 am -5:30 pm

Sun. 11:00 am -5:00 pm



? 1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH: 720 SQ. FT

$1500.00-$1600.00



? 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH: 860 SQ. FT

$165.00-$1750.00



? 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH: 940 SQ. FT

$1750.00-$1900.00



? SECURITY DEPOSITS START AT $700.00 FOR A ONE BEDROOM

AND $800.00 ON A TWO BEDROOM (ON APPROVED CREDIT)



? ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT STARTING AT $600.00



? MONTHLY PET RENT IS $40.00 PER PET



? APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER responsible



? HOLDING FEE $400.00

? (credited towards your deposit at move in)



? 3,6,9, AND 12 MONTH LEASES AVAILABLE



? PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE



? APPROVAL OF APPLICATIONS ARE BASED ON CREDIT, INCOME AND RENTAL HISTORY



? MONTH TO MONTH LEASE FEE $100.00

? (AFTER FIRST LEASE TERM)