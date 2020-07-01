Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments garage hot tub internet access

291 Durian St Available 02/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED & Gorgeous 2BR 2BA Townhome. Assoc Pool/Spa. - Fully furnished turn-key 2 bedroom 2 bath town home. 2 Story w/ attached 2 car garage. NOTE: This is a short term lease ending 6/15/2020. Beautiful wood-look tile flooring. Stainless steel kitchen is fully loaded; even a reverse osmosis water system! Arcadia dining table w/ 4 chairs. Living room has full sized sectional sleeper sofa w/ bedding, rattan trunk, swivel chair, Smart TV w/ DirecTV package! Wi-fi included. Bedrooms outfitted with solid wood furniture and all quality linens. Master includes flat screen TV, DirecTV, screen, keyboard and laser printer. Private patio w/ table and chairs, umbrella, 3 piece bistro set and water feature. Washer/dryer included. Full HOA privileges include pool, spa, weight room, community center and tropical landscape. Conveniently located off Hwy 78 w/ close proximity to shopping and restaurants. Only 10 minutes from Oceanside beaches for that sandy-toe fix! Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA. Sorry, no pets in this immaculate home. CONTACT: John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3446090)