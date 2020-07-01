All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 291 Durian St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
291 Durian St
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

291 Durian St

291 Durian St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

291 Durian St, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
internet access
291 Durian St Available 02/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED & Gorgeous 2BR 2BA Townhome. Assoc Pool/Spa. - Fully furnished turn-key 2 bedroom 2 bath town home. 2 Story w/ attached 2 car garage. NOTE: This is a short term lease ending 6/15/2020. Beautiful wood-look tile flooring. Stainless steel kitchen is fully loaded; even a reverse osmosis water system! Arcadia dining table w/ 4 chairs. Living room has full sized sectional sleeper sofa w/ bedding, rattan trunk, swivel chair, Smart TV w/ DirecTV package! Wi-fi included. Bedrooms outfitted with solid wood furniture and all quality linens. Master includes flat screen TV, DirecTV, screen, keyboard and laser printer. Private patio w/ table and chairs, umbrella, 3 piece bistro set and water feature. Washer/dryer included. Full HOA privileges include pool, spa, weight room, community center and tropical landscape. Conveniently located off Hwy 78 w/ close proximity to shopping and restaurants. Only 10 minutes from Oceanside beaches for that sandy-toe fix! Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA. Sorry, no pets in this immaculate home. CONTACT: John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3446090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Durian St have any available units?
291 Durian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 291 Durian St have?
Some of 291 Durian St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Durian St currently offering any rent specials?
291 Durian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Durian St pet-friendly?
No, 291 Durian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 291 Durian St offer parking?
Yes, 291 Durian St offers parking.
Does 291 Durian St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Durian St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Durian St have a pool?
Yes, 291 Durian St has a pool.
Does 291 Durian St have accessible units?
No, 291 Durian St does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Durian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Durian St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College