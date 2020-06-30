Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

259 Santa Clara Dr Available 01/03/20 Remodeled 3Bd/2Ba Ranch Home with large fenced yard, fridge, washer and dryer, storage. - Viewings will begin on Saturday, 1/4, by appointment.



Cliff May designed Single Story Home in Vista!



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Remodeled!



No carpet, vinyl-wood floors throughout. One bedroom separate from the other 2 for privacy.



Lots of windows that bring in lot and transition to an open courtyard space.



Fully fenced and gated on 2 sides. Large rear yard with citrus trees and plenty of shade.



Fridge, washer/dryer and gas cooking. Garage converted to a finished storage studio or storage space.



A/C unit available for tenant use.



Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and medical centers!



Security deposit is $2,200. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Please call to schedule a viewing!



760-496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE5431164)