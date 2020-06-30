All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 259 Santa Clara Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
259 Santa Clara Dr
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

259 Santa Clara Dr

259 Santa Clara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

259 Santa Clara Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
259 Santa Clara Dr Available 01/03/20 Remodeled 3Bd/2Ba Ranch Home with large fenced yard, fridge, washer and dryer, storage. - Viewings will begin on Saturday, 1/4, by appointment.

Cliff May designed Single Story Home in Vista!

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Remodeled!

No carpet, vinyl-wood floors throughout. One bedroom separate from the other 2 for privacy.

Lots of windows that bring in lot and transition to an open courtyard space.

Fully fenced and gated on 2 sides. Large rear yard with citrus trees and plenty of shade.

Fridge, washer/dryer and gas cooking. Garage converted to a finished storage studio or storage space.

A/C unit available for tenant use.

Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and medical centers!

Security deposit is $2,200. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Please call to schedule a viewing!

760-496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5431164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Santa Clara Dr have any available units?
259 Santa Clara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Santa Clara Dr have?
Some of 259 Santa Clara Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Santa Clara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
259 Santa Clara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Santa Clara Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 Santa Clara Dr is pet friendly.
Does 259 Santa Clara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 259 Santa Clara Dr offers parking.
Does 259 Santa Clara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 Santa Clara Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Santa Clara Dr have a pool?
No, 259 Santa Clara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 259 Santa Clara Dr have accessible units?
No, 259 Santa Clara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Santa Clara Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Santa Clara Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College