Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

226 Calle Del Sol

226 Calle Del Sol · (858) 487-5110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Calle Del Sol, Vista, CA 92083

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1378 sqft

Amenities

Square Footage:1,378, Bedrooms:3, Bathrooms:2.5, Patking: 2 car attached garage lease Duration:1 year, Rent:$2,500/mo, Deposit:$2,500, Utilities: paid by tenant Pets: considered with additional deposit , NO smoking, Living room w/vaulted ceilings, Dining Room, Kitchen with range/oven and dishwasher, Master bedroom with bath, Central heating and AC, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, NEW Carpet, New refrigerator, Automatic garage door opener EVERYONE COME INTO THE PROPERTY MUST WEAR MASK AND TAKE OFF THE SHOE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Calle Del Sol have any available units?
226 Calle Del Sol has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Calle Del Sol have?
Some of 226 Calle Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Calle Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
226 Calle Del Sol isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Calle Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Calle Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 226 Calle Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 226 Calle Del Sol does offer parking.
Does 226 Calle Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Calle Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Calle Del Sol have a pool?
No, 226 Calle Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 226 Calle Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 226 Calle Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Calle Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Calle Del Sol has units with dishwashers.
