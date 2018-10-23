226 Alta Mesa Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Custom Single Story Ranch Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Dont miss this highly upgraded single-level Spanish style ranch home in Vista. Truly a stunning property! Situated on a private cul-de-sac overlooking Brengle Terrace Park and there is even a private gate to the park. The built in book shelves, vaulted ceilings and wood burning stove in the living and family rooms say Welcome Home. A gorgeous master suite with his & her vanities, large soaking tub and separate walk in shower are just a few more of the reasons you will be wowed by this unique & desirable home. Sorry no pets.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,500.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Evening Lights

Garbage Disposal

Stove

Microwave

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Fire Place

Patio

Family Room

1 Story

Vaulted Ceilings

Living Room

Dining Area

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

3 Car Garage

Gardener included

Ocean View

Valley View

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Monte Vista

Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/226-Alta-Mesa-Drive-Vista-CA-92084-1860/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



