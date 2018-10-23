All apartments in Vista
226 Alta Mesa Dr.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

226 Alta Mesa Dr.

226 Alta Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

226 Alta Mesa Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Custom Single Story Ranch Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Dont miss this highly upgraded single-level Spanish style ranch home in Vista. Truly a stunning property! Situated on a private cul-de-sac overlooking Brengle Terrace Park and there is even a private gate to the park. The built in book shelves, vaulted ceilings and wood burning stove in the living and family rooms say Welcome Home. A gorgeous master suite with his & her vanities, large soaking tub and separate walk in shower are just a few more of the reasons you will be wowed by this unique & desirable home. Sorry no pets.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,500.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Fire Place
Patio
Family Room
1 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
Dining Area
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Ocean View
Valley View
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Monte Vista
Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/226-Alta-Mesa-Drive-Vista-CA-92084-1860/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4757731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Alta Mesa Dr. have any available units?
226 Alta Mesa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Alta Mesa Dr. have?
Some of 226 Alta Mesa Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Alta Mesa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
226 Alta Mesa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Alta Mesa Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Alta Mesa Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 226 Alta Mesa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 226 Alta Mesa Dr. offers parking.
Does 226 Alta Mesa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Alta Mesa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Alta Mesa Dr. have a pool?
No, 226 Alta Mesa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 226 Alta Mesa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 226 Alta Mesa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Alta Mesa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Alta Mesa Dr. has units with dishwashers.
