226 Alta Mesa Dr.

Beautiful Custom Single Story Ranch Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Dont miss this highly upgraded single-level Spanish style ranch home in Vista. Truly a stunning property! Situated on a private cul-de-sac overlooking Brengle Terrace Park and there is even a private gate to the park. The built in book shelves, vaulted ceilings and wood burning stove in the living and family rooms say Welcome Home. A gorgeous master suite with his & her vanities, large soaking tub and separate walk in shower are just a few more of the reasons you will be wowed by this unique & desirable home. Sorry no pets.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,500.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Fire Place
Patio
Family Room
1 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
Dining Area
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Ocean View
Valley View
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Monte Vista
Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/226-Alta-Mesa-Drive-Vista-CA-92084-1860/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4757731)