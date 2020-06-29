All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 2129 Solara Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
2129 Solara Lane
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

2129 Solara Lane

2129 Solara Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2129 Solara Ln, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2129 Solara Lane Available 05/01/20 Brand new townhome - Here is a beautiful 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath town home with an attached 2 car garage. 1426 sq ft. Home features light and bright open areas, modern finishes and a great location. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Patio area out front. Community features pool and spa. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. No smokers of any kind. Small pets may be considered. Available now. Priced to go quick!

Contact us today to schedule an appointment. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but are practicing social distancing measures. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE #02035049

(RLNE5592611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Solara Lane have any available units?
2129 Solara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 Solara Lane have?
Some of 2129 Solara Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Solara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Solara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Solara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Solara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Solara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Solara Lane offers parking.
Does 2129 Solara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Solara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Solara Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2129 Solara Lane has a pool.
Does 2129 Solara Lane have accessible units?
No, 2129 Solara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Solara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 Solara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College