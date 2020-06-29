Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

2129 Solara Lane Available 05/01/20 Brand new townhome - Here is a beautiful 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath town home with an attached 2 car garage. 1426 sq ft. Home features light and bright open areas, modern finishes and a great location. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Patio area out front. Community features pool and spa. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. No smokers of any kind. Small pets may be considered. Available now. Priced to go quick!



Contact us today to schedule an appointment. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but are practicing social distancing measures. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



DRE #02035049



(RLNE5592611)