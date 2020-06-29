All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 207 E. Connecticut Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
207 E. Connecticut Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

207 E. Connecticut Ave.

207 East Connecticut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

207 East Connecticut Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

garage
fire pit
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom attached home available for move in immediately, large yard and centrally located in Vista! - Description
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathrooms
625 approx square foot

This Single Level, 2-bedroom 1 bath home located in the heart of Vista.

Laminate floors greet you as you walk into your open 2 bedroom home. The space flows around the kitchen to the bedrooms giving you the room you need to live. Jack and Jill bathrooms give both bedrooms an on suite bathroom.
The kitchen has ample counter space for cooking with a gas stove\oven sweetens the pot to say the least.

Cute back yard behind the house, great for outside gatherings with a fire pit. Attached one car garage.

No pets.

Please contact (phone\text) for a private showing.
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5596501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 E. Connecticut Ave. have any available units?
207 E. Connecticut Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 E. Connecticut Ave. have?
Some of 207 E. Connecticut Ave.'s amenities include garage, fire pit, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 E. Connecticut Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
207 E. Connecticut Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 E. Connecticut Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 207 E. Connecticut Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 207 E. Connecticut Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 207 E. Connecticut Ave. offers parking.
Does 207 E. Connecticut Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 E. Connecticut Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 E. Connecticut Ave. have a pool?
No, 207 E. Connecticut Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 207 E. Connecticut Ave. have accessible units?
No, 207 E. Connecticut Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 207 E. Connecticut Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 E. Connecticut Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College