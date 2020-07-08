207 Diamond Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single story condo in Vista. Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and custom backsplash, refrigerator included. Laminate wood flooring. Washer and dryer located in a hall closet. One car detached garage, one reserved parking space. Community has a pool. Easy access to Hwy-78 and Melrose. Close to Vista Village, Costco, and many stores and restaurants!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

