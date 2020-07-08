All apartments in Vista
207 Diamond Way
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:03 PM

207 Diamond Way

207 Diamond Way · No Longer Available
Location

207 Diamond Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single story condo in Vista. Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and custom backsplash, refrigerator included. Laminate wood flooring. Washer and dryer located in a hall closet. One car detached garage, one reserved parking space. Community has a pool. Easy access to Hwy-78 and Melrose. Close to Vista Village, Costco, and many stores and restaurants!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Diamond Way have any available units?
207 Diamond Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Diamond Way have?
Some of 207 Diamond Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Diamond Way currently offering any rent specials?
207 Diamond Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Diamond Way pet-friendly?
No, 207 Diamond Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 207 Diamond Way offer parking?
Yes, 207 Diamond Way offers parking.
Does 207 Diamond Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Diamond Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Diamond Way have a pool?
Yes, 207 Diamond Way has a pool.
Does 207 Diamond Way have accessible units?
No, 207 Diamond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Diamond Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Diamond Way does not have units with dishwashers.
