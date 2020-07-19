205 Candice Place

Amenities
Great Value in Vista Hills Estates! - 2 Bed / 1 Bath 887 sq.ft. Adorable upstairs condo ready for immediate occupancy. Features include, kitchen with Stove/oven, Refrigerator, and dishwasher, master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Small balcony off dining room. 1 car detached garage with extra storage. Community amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, large laundry facility and a Rec room. Close to Schools Sports Park and plenty of Shopping.
- No pets
- 1 Year Lease
- Renters Insurance Required
Rent: $1500
Deposit: $1800
Processing Fee: $50.00
Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00
Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
(RLNE2430035)