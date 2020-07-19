All apartments in Vista
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

205 Candice Place

205 Candice Place · No Longer Available
Location

205 Candice Place, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great Value in Vista Hills Estates! - 2 Bed / 1 Bath 887 sq.ft. Adorable upstairs condo ready for immediate occupancy. Features include, kitchen with Stove/oven, Refrigerator, and dishwasher, master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Small balcony off dining room. 1 car detached garage with extra storage. Community amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, large laundry facility and a Rec room. Close to Schools Sports Park and plenty of Shopping.

- No pets
- 1 Year Lease
- Renters Insurance Required

Rent: $1500
Deposit: $1800
Processing Fee: $50.00

Application Fee $35.00

Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

