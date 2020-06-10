All apartments in Vista
202 Hawthorne Circle

Location

202 Hawthorne Circle, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Home in Vista! RV/Boat Parking in Backyard - This is a large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2335 square foot home in Vista. This home features a bonus room off one of the bedrooms, stainless steel fridge, gas range, and dishwasher, ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet upstairs, and a fireplace. Washer and dryer included. Large back yard, RV & Boat parking.

Pets are allowed upon approval by Owner only. Tenant pays all utilities Except landscaping, this home has no AC. This home is a must see!! Downtown Vista is 5 minutes away to convenient shopping and dining and the home sits conveniently near the 78 fwy.

Owner offering hard to find 6 month lease.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4650016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Hawthorne Circle have any available units?
202 Hawthorne Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Hawthorne Circle have?
Some of 202 Hawthorne Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Hawthorne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
202 Hawthorne Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Hawthorne Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Hawthorne Circle is pet friendly.
Does 202 Hawthorne Circle offer parking?
Yes, 202 Hawthorne Circle offers parking.
Does 202 Hawthorne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Hawthorne Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Hawthorne Circle have a pool?
No, 202 Hawthorne Circle does not have a pool.
Does 202 Hawthorne Circle have accessible units?
No, 202 Hawthorne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Hawthorne Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Hawthorne Circle has units with dishwashers.
