202 Hawthorne Circle

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Home in Vista! RV/Boat Parking in Backyard - This is a large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2335 square foot home in Vista. This home features a bonus room off one of the bedrooms, stainless steel fridge, gas range, and dishwasher, ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet upstairs, and a fireplace. Washer and dryer included. Large back yard, RV & Boat parking.
Pets are allowed upon approval by Owner only. Tenant pays all utilities Except landscaping, this home has no AC. This home is a must see!! Downtown Vista is 5 minutes away to convenient shopping and dining and the home sits conveniently near the 78 fwy.
Owner offering hard to find 6 month lease.
Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com
Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674
(RLNE4650016)