202 Hawthorne Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled Home in Vista! RV/Boat Parking in Backyard - This is a large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2335 square foot home in Vista. This home features a bonus room off one of the bedrooms, stainless steel fridge, gas range, and dishwasher, ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet upstairs, and a fireplace. Washer and dryer included. Large back yard, RV & Boat parking.



Pets are allowed upon approval by Owner only. Tenant pays all utilities Except landscaping, this home has no AC. This home is a must see!! Downtown Vista is 5 minutes away to convenient shopping and dining and the home sits conveniently near the 78 fwy.



Owner offering hard to find 6 month lease.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE4650016)