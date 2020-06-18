Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Shadowridge! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This large 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Shadowridge is a must see. Comes with A/C, a 2 car garage, and a fenced back yard covered patio. Kitchen has beautiful tiled backslash and offers a microwave, dishwasher, and stove. New granite counter tops in the kitchen, and all three bathrooms. Gas Fireplace in the family room. Large vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms are upstairs. Community comes with a pool, jacuzzi and picnic area. Minutes from shopping, parks,the farmer's market, hospital, and short drive to the beach!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,988.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Req. Credit Score: 700+

Carpet

No Co-Signers

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Gas Fireplace

Formal dining room

Dining Area

Living Room

Family Room

2 Story

Tile Flooring

Garage Laundry

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Gardener included

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Lake Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1979-Spanish-Oak-Way-Vista-CA-92081-2035/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5593180)