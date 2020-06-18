Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Shadowridge! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This large 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Shadowridge is a must see. Comes with A/C, a 2 car garage, and a fenced back yard covered patio. Kitchen has beautiful tiled backslash and offers a microwave, dishwasher, and stove. New granite counter tops in the kitchen, and all three bathrooms. Gas Fireplace in the family room. Large vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms are upstairs. Community comes with a pool, jacuzzi and picnic area. Minutes from shopping, parks,the farmer's market, hospital, and short drive to the beach!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,988.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Req. Credit Score: 700+
Carpet
No Co-Signers
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas Fireplace
Formal dining room
Dining Area
Living Room
Family Room
2 Story
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Gardener included
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1979-Spanish-Oak-Way-Vista-CA-92081-2035/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
