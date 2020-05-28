All apartments in Vista
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
196 Santa Maria Ct
Last updated May 27 2020

196 Santa Maria Ct

196 Santa Maria Court · No Longer Available
Location

196 Santa Maria Court, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
196 Santa Maria Ct Available 08/01/20 Conveniently Located 3 Bedroom Home on Cul-De-Sac in Vista! - Available August 1st, this tucked away 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home rests in a cul-de-sac where all the homes were built with pride and care by a fellow resident of the neighborhood.

With almost 1,600 esf. of space, the house provides plenty of charm and character including a large living room that offers vaulted ceilings and a fantastic fireplace with hearth.

Hardwood flooring throughout the house and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs. All bathrooms have been upgraded. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave) and an attached dining room. The house also comes with a laundry area that includes a washer and dryer. Enjoy central heating and air conditioning during the cold winter or hot summer months.

The backyard landscaping is beautiful and offers it's own oasis-vibe with the birds, butterflies, and fruit trees. Also included are a backyard fire-pit perfect for roasting marshmallows in the summertime or enjoying a meal outside on the patio.

Centrally located with close proximity to Vista Village, the 78 and 5 freeways, 10 minutes away from the ocean, and 15 minutes away from Camp Pendleton.This home is the perfect slice of the California dream!

Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays for landscaping.

Solar Panels included to help lower your electricity bill.

Rent: $2,800 per month
Security Deposit: $2,800.00
Square Footage: 1,573
Lease Term: 1 year
Available August 1st, 2020

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $7,000 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Santa Maria Ct have any available units?
196 Santa Maria Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 Santa Maria Ct have?
Some of 196 Santa Maria Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Santa Maria Ct currently offering any rent specials?
196 Santa Maria Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Santa Maria Ct pet-friendly?
No, 196 Santa Maria Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 196 Santa Maria Ct offer parking?
Yes, 196 Santa Maria Ct offers parking.
Does 196 Santa Maria Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 196 Santa Maria Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Santa Maria Ct have a pool?
No, 196 Santa Maria Ct does not have a pool.
Does 196 Santa Maria Ct have accessible units?
No, 196 Santa Maria Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Santa Maria Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Santa Maria Ct has units with dishwashers.

