Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage internet access

196 Santa Maria Ct Available 08/01/20 Conveniently Located 3 Bedroom Home on Cul-De-Sac in Vista! - Available August 1st, this tucked away 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home rests in a cul-de-sac where all the homes were built with pride and care by a fellow resident of the neighborhood.



With almost 1,600 esf. of space, the house provides plenty of charm and character including a large living room that offers vaulted ceilings and a fantastic fireplace with hearth.



Hardwood flooring throughout the house and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs. All bathrooms have been upgraded. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave) and an attached dining room. The house also comes with a laundry area that includes a washer and dryer. Enjoy central heating and air conditioning during the cold winter or hot summer months.



The backyard landscaping is beautiful and offers it's own oasis-vibe with the birds, butterflies, and fruit trees. Also included are a backyard fire-pit perfect for roasting marshmallows in the summertime or enjoying a meal outside on the patio.



Centrally located with close proximity to Vista Village, the 78 and 5 freeways, 10 minutes away from the ocean, and 15 minutes away from Camp Pendleton.This home is the perfect slice of the California dream!



Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays for landscaping.



Solar Panels included to help lower your electricity bill.



Rent: $2,800 per month

Security Deposit: $2,800.00

Square Footage: 1,573

Lease Term: 1 year

Available August 1st, 2020



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $7,000 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789079)