1947 Wellington Lane

Welcome to this beautiful condo in the tranquil community of Shadowridge! This unit has been tastfully upgraded with new soft close cabinets. The new granite counters in the kitchen and bath has a unique "leather finish". You need to see how beautiful it is! Fresh paint, new flooring including tile and carpet means nothing left to do but move in! This charming condo located in the Shadowridge community is ready for a new owner to enjoy. Close to shopping, freeways and golf course! Come experience the beauty of Shadowridge .