Vista, CA
1947 Wellington Lane
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:52 PM

1947 Wellington Lane

1947 Wellington Lane · No Longer Available
Vista
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1947 Wellington Lane, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful condo in the tranquil community of Shadowridge! This unit has been tastfully upgraded with new soft close cabinets. The new granite counters in the kitchen and bath has a unique "leather finish". You need to see how beautiful it is! Fresh paint, new flooring including tile and carpet means nothing left to do but move in! This charming condo located in the Shadowridge community is ready for a new owner to enjoy. Close to shopping, freeways and golf course! Come experience the beauty of Shadowridge .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Wellington Lane have any available units?
1947 Wellington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1947 Wellington Lane have?
Some of 1947 Wellington Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 Wellington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Wellington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Wellington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1947 Wellington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1947 Wellington Lane offer parking?
No, 1947 Wellington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1947 Wellington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Wellington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Wellington Lane have a pool?
No, 1947 Wellington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Wellington Lane have accessible units?
No, 1947 Wellington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Wellington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1947 Wellington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
