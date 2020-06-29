Amenities
1877 Willow Way Available 05/14/19 Lovely Family Home in Gated Vista Community with A/C!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This spacious two story home offers 3 bedrooms that are located on the second story and 2.5 baths. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and air conditioning! Formal dining and living room with a more casual eat in kitchen area and open family room. The kitchen comes with all the appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. Large backyard and patio area. The second story features an open loft that would make a great home office or playroom. The front of this home features a beautiful drought resistant landscape. The community features a pool and spa. Close to entertainment, shopping and the freeway. This one is going to go fast! Sorry, no pets.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,688.
PETS:
No Pets, No Cats, No Dogs
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Gated Property
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Patio
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
Gas/ 220 Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
Gardener included
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
LINK:
http://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1877-Willow-Way-Vista-CA-92081-1629/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2555191)