1877 Willow Way Available 05/14/19 Lovely Family Home in Gated Vista Community with A/C!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This spacious two story home offers 3 bedrooms that are located on the second story and 2.5 baths. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and air conditioning! Formal dining and living room with a more casual eat in kitchen area and open family room. The kitchen comes with all the appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. Large backyard and patio area. The second story features an open loft that would make a great home office or playroom. The front of this home features a beautiful drought resistant landscape. The community features a pool and spa. Close to entertainment, shopping and the freeway. This one is going to go fast! Sorry, no pets.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,688.



PETS:

No Pets, No Cats, No Dogs



FEATURES:



Air Conditioning

Gated Property

Stove

Microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Patio

Formal dining room

Eat in kitchen

2 Story

Living Room

Family Room

Dining Area

Laminate Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Hook-ups

Garage Laundry

Gas/ 220 Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Vertical Blinds

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard

Gardener included



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Lake Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School



LINK:

http://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1877-Willow-Way-Vista-CA-92081-1629/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



