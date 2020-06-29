All apartments in Vista
1877 Willow Way

1877 Willow Way · No Longer Available
Location

1877 Willow Way, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1877 Willow Way Available 05/14/19 Lovely Family Home in Gated Vista Community with A/C!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This spacious two story home offers 3 bedrooms that are located on the second story and 2.5 baths. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and air conditioning! Formal dining and living room with a more casual eat in kitchen area and open family room. The kitchen comes with all the appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. Large backyard and patio area. The second story features an open loft that would make a great home office or playroom. The front of this home features a beautiful drought resistant landscape. The community features a pool and spa. Close to entertainment, shopping and the freeway. This one is going to go fast! Sorry, no pets.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,688.

PETS:
No Pets, No Cats, No Dogs

FEATURES:

Air Conditioning
Gated Property
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Patio
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
Gas/ 220 Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
Gardener included

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

LINK:
http://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1877-Willow-Way-Vista-CA-92081-1629/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2555191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Willow Way have any available units?
1877 Willow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1877 Willow Way have?
Some of 1877 Willow Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Willow Way currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Willow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Willow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1877 Willow Way is pet friendly.
Does 1877 Willow Way offer parking?
Yes, 1877 Willow Way offers parking.
Does 1877 Willow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 Willow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Willow Way have a pool?
Yes, 1877 Willow Way has a pool.
Does 1877 Willow Way have accessible units?
No, 1877 Willow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Willow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1877 Willow Way has units with dishwashers.
