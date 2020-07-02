Amenities
Beautiful Single Level Home with Great Natural Light in Vista!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This home offers an open floor plan with plenty of windows and great natural lighting. The kitchen is very accommodating while the living room has a nice vaulted ceiling and connects to a bonus den. Both bedrooms are quite spacious. Maste bathroom comes with new quartz countertops, new dual sink vanity with new faucets and plenty of cabinet space. Entertain on the quaint patio surrounded by nice plants or lounge at the community pool and spa. Book your appointment today.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.
PETS:
Cat, Flexible, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Family Room
1 Story
Living Room
Dining Area
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1855-Spyglass-Circle-Vista-CA-92081-1922/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5202804)