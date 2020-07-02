Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Single Level Home with Great Natural Light in Vista!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This home offers an open floor plan with plenty of windows and great natural lighting. The kitchen is very accommodating while the living room has a nice vaulted ceiling and connects to a bonus den. Both bedrooms are quite spacious. Maste bathroom comes with new quartz countertops, new dual sink vanity with new faucets and plenty of cabinet space. Entertain on the quaint patio surrounded by nice plants or lounge at the community pool and spa. Book your appointment today.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.



PETS:

Cat, Flexible, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Fire Place

Family Room

1 Story

Living Room

Dining Area

Laminate Flooring

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Plantation Shutters

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1855-Spyglass-Circle-Vista-CA-92081-1922/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



