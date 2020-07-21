All apartments in Vista
175 Cedar Rd Apt 7
175 Cedar Rd Apt 7

175 Cedar Rd · No Longer Available
Location

175 Cedar Rd, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious, First Floor Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment Available in Vista!

Excellent location close to restaurants, shopping, and more! Close to MiraCosta College with quick access to hwy 78.

Home Features:
- 1st floor 2 bed/2 bath apartment
- Stainless steel appliances
- Wood-style flooring throughout
- Bathtub/shower combo with sliding door enclosure
- Private patio
- One parking space included.

Community Features:
- On- site laundry
- Controlled access
- Central courtyard.

*More photos coming soon!*

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/175-Cedar-Rd-Apt-7-Vista-CA-92083.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

