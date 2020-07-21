Amenities

Spacious, First Floor Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment Available in Vista!



Excellent location close to restaurants, shopping, and more! Close to MiraCosta College with quick access to hwy 78.



Home Features:

- 1st floor 2 bed/2 bath apartment

- Stainless steel appliances

- Wood-style flooring throughout

- Bathtub/shower combo with sliding door enclosure

- Private patio

- One parking space included.



Community Features:

- On- site laundry

- Controlled access

- Central courtyard.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/175-Cedar-Rd-Apt-7-Vista-CA-92083.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5223371)