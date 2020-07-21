Amenities
Spacious, First Floor Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment Available in Vista!
Excellent location close to restaurants, shopping, and more! Close to MiraCosta College with quick access to hwy 78.
Home Features:
- 1st floor 2 bed/2 bath apartment
- Stainless steel appliances
- Wood-style flooring throughout
- Bathtub/shower combo with sliding door enclosure
- Private patio
- One parking space included.
Community Features:
- On- site laundry
- Controlled access
- Central courtyard.
*More photos coming soon!*
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/175-Cedar-Rd-Apt-7-Vista-CA-92083.
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
