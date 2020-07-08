Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub

1708 Landing Dr Available 05/15/20 4BR Home with 1BR Downstairs and Great Backyard for Entertaining!! - Property Information

Rare cozy 4-bedroom home with three full baths. Light and bright, open and welcoming. One full bath and bedroom on the ground floor. Great back yard for entertaining - fenced. Close proximity to Rancho Buena Vista High School and shopping center. Lovely community pool at end of the Cul-Du-Sac. This is a well - maintained home with vinyl duel-pane windows, tile, laminate flooring, and carpeting. This is a must see home.



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,875.



Pets

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 50 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features

Air Conditioning

Community Playground

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Stove

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Fire Place

Dining Area

Family Room

Living Room

Eat in kitchen

2 Story

Pergo Flooring

Tile Flooring

Downstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Fenced yard



Schools

Elementary School: Lake Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1708-Landing-Drive-Vista-CA-92081-739/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



(RLNE4144266)