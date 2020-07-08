All apartments in Vista
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1708 Landing Dr

1708 Landing Place · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Landing Place, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
1708 Landing Dr Available 05/15/20 4BR Home with 1BR Downstairs and Great Backyard for Entertaining!! - Property Information
Rare cozy 4-bedroom home with three full baths. Light and bright, open and welcoming. One full bath and bedroom on the ground floor. Great back yard for entertaining - fenced. Close proximity to Rancho Buena Vista High School and shopping center. Lovely community pool at end of the Cul-Du-Sac. This is a well - maintained home with vinyl duel-pane windows, tile, laminate flooring, and carpeting. This is a must see home.

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,875.

Pets
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 50 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features
Air Conditioning
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Stove
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Fire Place
Dining Area
Family Room
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Pergo Flooring
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard

Schools
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1708-Landing-Drive-Vista-CA-92081-739/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE4144266)

