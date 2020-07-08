Amenities
1708 Landing Dr Available 05/15/20 4BR Home with 1BR Downstairs and Great Backyard for Entertaining!! - Property Information
Rare cozy 4-bedroom home with three full baths. Light and bright, open and welcoming. One full bath and bedroom on the ground floor. Great back yard for entertaining - fenced. Close proximity to Rancho Buena Vista High School and shopping center. Lovely community pool at end of the Cul-Du-Sac. This is a well - maintained home with vinyl duel-pane windows, tile, laminate flooring, and carpeting. This is a must see home.
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,875.
Pets
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 50 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
Features
Air Conditioning
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Stove
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Fire Place
Dining Area
Family Room
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Pergo Flooring
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard
Schools
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1708-Landing-Drive-Vista-CA-92081-739/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE4144266)