1505 Monte Mar Road (Guest House)

Amenities
Cute two bedroom one bath detached guest cottage. Had a private front and side fenced yard. All appliances and utilities are included in the rent.
There is the main house which is 1505 and if you proceed to the right of the side street there is the Guest House. Please do not disturb the main house as its occupied.
Utilities Included:Electric Gas Water Sewer Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher Washer and Dryer
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
Amenities: Fenced Air Conditioning
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.