1505 Monte Mar Road (Guest House)
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1505 Monte Mar Road (Guest House)

1505 Monte Mar Road · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Monte Mar Road, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute two bedroom one bath detached guest cottage. Had a private front and side fenced yard. All appliances and utilities are included in the rent.

There is the main house which is 1505 and if you proceed to the right of the side street there is the Guest House. Please do not disturb the main house as its occupied.

Utilities Included:Electric Gas Water Sewer Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher Washer and Dryer

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

Amenities: Fenced Air Conditioning

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

