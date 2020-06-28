All apartments in Vista
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

1505 Green Oak Rd.

1505 Green Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Green Oak Road, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom Vista Home! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in Vista! The fenced backyard provides access to a protected 150-acre park with trails and a creek. This home is the largest model in the neighborhood and includes an additional full bathroom and optional bedroom/office downstairs. The kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove. This property has additional space that can be used for boat parking on the side of the house with a removable gate. The home comes with a 2 car garage including a washer and dryer. Pets allowed with owner approval.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5118644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Green Oak Rd. have any available units?
1505 Green Oak Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Green Oak Rd. have?
Some of 1505 Green Oak Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Green Oak Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Green Oak Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Green Oak Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Green Oak Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Green Oak Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Green Oak Rd. offers parking.
Does 1505 Green Oak Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Green Oak Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Green Oak Rd. have a pool?
No, 1505 Green Oak Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Green Oak Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1505 Green Oak Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Green Oak Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Green Oak Rd. has units with dishwashers.
