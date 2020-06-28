1505 Green Oak Rd.

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom Vista Home! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in Vista! The fenced backyard provides access to a protected 150-acre park with trails and a creek. This home is the largest model in the neighborhood and includes an additional full bathroom and optional bedroom/office downstairs. The kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove. This property has additional space that can be used for boat parking on the side of the house with a removable gate. The home comes with a 2 car garage including a washer and dryer. Pets allowed with owner approval.
