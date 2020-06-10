Amenities

1478 Countryview Lane Available 07/06/20 2 STORY SHADOWRIDGE HOME COMING SOON! - Available July 6th!



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful community of Shadowridge! Enjoy a community pool area. Conveniently located near shopping and RBV school! Upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring. One bedroom and bathroom located downstairs. Tenant to pay all utilities. Two car garage with plenty of storage. The dryer has gas & electric hookups. NO pets or smoking!



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,250.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners.

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



