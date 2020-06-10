All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1478 Countryview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1478 Countryview Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1478 Countryview Lane

1478 Countryview Lane · (760) 249-7149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1478 Countryview Lane, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1478 Countryview Lane · Avail. Jul 6

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1478 Countryview Lane Available 07/06/20 2 STORY SHADOWRIDGE HOME COMING SOON! - Available July 6th!

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful community of Shadowridge! Enjoy a community pool area. Conveniently located near shopping and RBV school! Upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring. One bedroom and bathroom located downstairs. Tenant to pay all utilities. Two car garage with plenty of storage. The dryer has gas & electric hookups. NO pets or smoking!

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,250.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners.
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5747777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 Countryview Lane have any available units?
1478 Countryview Lane has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1478 Countryview Lane have?
Some of 1478 Countryview Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 Countryview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1478 Countryview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 Countryview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1478 Countryview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1478 Countryview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1478 Countryview Lane does offer parking.
Does 1478 Countryview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 Countryview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 Countryview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1478 Countryview Lane has a pool.
Does 1478 Countryview Lane have accessible units?
No, 1478 Countryview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 Countryview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1478 Countryview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1478 Countryview Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity