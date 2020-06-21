All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1349 Isabella Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1349 Isabella Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1349 Isabella Way

1349 Isabella Way · (858) 239-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1349 Isabella Way, Vista, CA 92084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1349 Isabella Way · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Charming Home w/2 car garage in Oak Drive Villas - Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/9af1aaf0c7
or call 858-239-0600

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath approximately 1356sq. ft., 2-story home with a nice 2-car attached garage (with tons of storage) and a private fenced patio that is perfect for entertaining. This home has been kept in immaculate condition and features all major appliances including full sized washer and dryer, decorator window treatments and new paint.
Additional impressive features include granite counter tops in kitchen, sizable eating area, Fire place, air conditioning, large master bedroom area with walk-in closet, gas stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer. The community features a well-tended common area for peaceful walks through the neighborhood. The home is conveniently located across from Foothill Oak Elementary School and is near shopping, parks, hiking and biking trails, easy commute routes and other amenities. One small pet considered with prior approval from the owner. No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565.
CAL-BRE# 01859951

(RLNE2875383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Isabella Way have any available units?
1349 Isabella Way has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 Isabella Way have?
Some of 1349 Isabella Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Isabella Way currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Isabella Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Isabella Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 Isabella Way is pet friendly.
Does 1349 Isabella Way offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Isabella Way does offer parking.
Does 1349 Isabella Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 Isabella Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Isabella Way have a pool?
No, 1349 Isabella Way does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Isabella Way have accessible units?
No, 1349 Isabella Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Isabella Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 Isabella Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1349 Isabella Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity