1349 Isabella Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath approximately 1356sq. ft., 2-story home with a nice 2-car attached garage (with tons of storage) and a private fenced patio that is perfect for entertaining. This home has been kept in immaculate condition and features all major appliances including full sized washer and dryer, decorator window treatments and new paint.

Additional impressive features include granite counter tops in kitchen, sizable eating area, Fire place, air conditioning, large master bedroom area with walk-in closet, gas stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer. The community features a well-tended common area for peaceful walks through the neighborhood. The home is conveniently located across from Foothill Oak Elementary School and is near shopping, parks, hiking and biking trails, easy commute routes and other amenities. One small pet considered with prior approval from the owner. No smoking, please.



