Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

1278 Tylee St

1278 Tylee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1278 Tylee Street, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
4BR 2BA Nicely Upgraded Home. Wood Floors. Spacious Backyard. - Upgraded 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen with modern cabinets and stainless steel sink. Upgraded vanities, fixtures and tile in the bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Whole house fan and ceiling fans. Fruit trees. Expansive covered back patio and large back yard. Attached 2-car garage. Washer and dryer are available for your use. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3865316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 Tylee St have any available units?
1278 Tylee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1278 Tylee St have?
Some of 1278 Tylee St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 Tylee St currently offering any rent specials?
1278 Tylee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 Tylee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1278 Tylee St is pet friendly.
Does 1278 Tylee St offer parking?
Yes, 1278 Tylee St offers parking.
Does 1278 Tylee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1278 Tylee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 Tylee St have a pool?
No, 1278 Tylee St does not have a pool.
Does 1278 Tylee St have accessible units?
No, 1278 Tylee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 Tylee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1278 Tylee St has units with dishwashers.

