1278 Tylee St

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking e-payments garage

4BR 2BA Nicely Upgraded Home. Wood Floors. Spacious Backyard. - Upgraded 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen with modern cabinets and stainless steel sink. Upgraded vanities, fixtures and tile in the bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Whole house fan and ceiling fans. Fruit trees. Expansive covered back patio and large back yard. Attached 2-car garage. Washer and dryer are available for your use. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!



No Cats Allowed



