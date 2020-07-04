All apartments in Vista
125 Kilby Ln

125 Kilby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

125 Kilby Lane, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
UPDATED and SPACIOUS, this vacation pad is ideal for large families, events and groups. Lounge by a *heated pool and hot tub and look out at the far-reaching views from this properties 2 acres! BBQ on a spacious deck and dine under the stars or entertain in a gourmet dream kitchen lead. Lux beds, baths and bright, comfy common rooms are all accented by modern interior decor. Legoland, famous beaches, hiking and biking, and prized restaurants and bars are all local. *$350 fee to heat pool or Hot Tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Kilby Ln have any available units?
125 Kilby Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Kilby Ln have?
Some of 125 Kilby Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Kilby Ln currently offering any rent specials?
125 Kilby Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Kilby Ln pet-friendly?
No, 125 Kilby Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 125 Kilby Ln offer parking?
Yes, 125 Kilby Ln offers parking.
Does 125 Kilby Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Kilby Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Kilby Ln have a pool?
Yes, 125 Kilby Ln has a pool.
Does 125 Kilby Ln have accessible units?
No, 125 Kilby Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Kilby Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Kilby Ln has units with dishwashers.

