125 Kilby Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

UPDATED and SPACIOUS, this vacation pad is ideal for large families, events and groups. Lounge by a *heated pool and hot tub and look out at the far-reaching views from this properties 2 acres! BBQ on a spacious deck and dine under the stars or entertain in a gourmet dream kitchen lead. Lux beds, baths and bright, comfy common rooms are all accented by modern interior decor. Legoland, famous beaches, hiking and biking, and prized restaurants and bars are all local. *$350 fee to heat pool or Hot Tub.